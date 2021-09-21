Home Weather Showers And Storms For Florida; Tropics Remain Busy

Showers And Storms For Florida; Tropics Remain Busy

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features some sun, more clouds, and lots of showers and storms, especially along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring good sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by lots of showers and some storms in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will see plenty of sun in the morning and some afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun alternating with showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a rainy season mix of sun, showers, and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Peter continues its trek north of the northern Lesser Antilles.  Peter is expected to remain a marginal tropical storm before weakening into a depression in the open Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Rose remains a weak tropical storm as it makes its way through the central Atlantic.  Rose is expected to weaken to a depression in a few days.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Odette have a low chance of developing into a depression in the open Atlantic.  The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of developing into a depression as it moves westward during the next five days, and we’ll keep an eye on it.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here