Showers And Storms For Florida; Tropics Remain Busy

Tuesday features some sun, more clouds, and lots of showers and storms, especially along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring good sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by lots of showers and some storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will see plenty of sun in the morning and some afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun alternating with showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a rainy season mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Peter continues its trek north of the northern Lesser Antilles. Peter is expected to remain a marginal tropical storm before weakening into a depression in the open Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Rose remains a weak tropical storm as it makes its way through the central Atlantic. Rose is expected to weaken to a depression in a few days.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Odette have a low chance of developing into a depression in the open Atlantic. The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of developing into a depression as it moves westward during the next five days, and we’ll keep an eye on it.