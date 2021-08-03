Showers And Storms Continue Around Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features plenty of showers and storms alternating with periods of good sun. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be another August day with plenty of hot sun and periods of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a typical summer mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s again.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.