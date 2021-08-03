Home Weather Showers And Storms Continue Around Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features plenty of showers and storms alternating with periods of good sun.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be another August day with plenty of hot sun and periods of showers and storms.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and periods of showers and storms throughout the day.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a typical summer mix of sun, showers, and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s again.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

