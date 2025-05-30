Showers and a Few Storms on Friday

Friday features a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will be mostly sunny with a quick shower in spots. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area, with some suburban locations reaching the sweltering mid 90s. Highs along the Gulf coast and in the Keys will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers and storms on the mainland. Heavy rain is possible in spots as the showers and storms linger into the evening. The Keys will see a mix of clouds and showers. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature clouds, showers, and storms. Heavy rain and some localized flooding are possible in spots. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday morning will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the east coast metro area, followed by plenty of showers in the afternoon. The Gulf coast and the Keys will see mostly sunny skies and showers and storms at times. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.



