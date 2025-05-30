Home Weather Showers and a Few Storms on Friday

Showers and a Few Storms on Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Friday features a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms on the mainland.  The Keys will be mostly sunny with a quick shower in spots.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area, with some suburban locations reaching the sweltering mid 90s.  Highs along the Gulf coast and in the Keys will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers and storms on the mainland.  Heavy rain is possible in spots as the showers and storms  linger into the evening.  The Keys will see a mix of clouds and showers.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature clouds, showers, and storms.  Heavy rain and some localized flooding are possible in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday morning will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the east coast metro area, followed by plenty of showers in the afternoon.  The Gulf coast and the Keys will see mostly sunny skies and showers and storms at times.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.


Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

