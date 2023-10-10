Should Walmart Be Data-Mining Your Ozempic Prescriptions?

By Adi Robertson

Last week, Walmart made headlines with a claim that new weight loss drugs might be making people buy less food. Walmart US CEO John Furner told Bloomberg that people taking Wegovy, Ozempic, and similar drugs showed a “slight change” in their purchasing habits: “just less units, slightly less calories.”

How does Walmart know this? Because Bloomberg indicates, it can compare people’s prescription history against their food shopping patterns. It’s the kind of data mining that’s likely possible for any big retail and pharmacy operation — and one that raises questions about how private health records should be.

We don’t know the details of Walmart’s research. The company didn’t respond to a request for more information from The Verge, and Bloomberg offers a brief two-sentence recap:

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer is studying changes in sales patterns using anonymized data on shopper populations. It can look at the purchasing changes among people taking the drug and can also compare those habits to similar people who aren’t taking the shots. Walmart is strategically well-positioned to do this. It operates both a pharmacy program and a network of around 5,200 stores across the US, including about 3,500 one-stop-shopping supercenters, so it’s got a lot of people filling prescriptions the same place they buy food. Many shoppers likely wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Walmart is tracking general retail purchases to forecast future customer demand, and Bloomberg suggests Walmart and others could use this data to prepare for a future where people buy less food. But someone’s prescriptions are more legally and ethically sensitive than their average grocery run. Pharmacy records can bluntly reveal health conditions many people would rather keep private — not just whether they’re trying to lose weight, but whether they’ve obtained abortion pills or are dealing with stigmatized mental health conditions. A nd while the US leaves huge gaps in consumer privacy protections, pharmacy records are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which limits how they can be disclosed without patient consent. That raises a question Bloomberg doesn’t mention: should companies like Walmart be able to funnel them into other parts of their business operations? And if so, what should the limits be? Continue Reading

