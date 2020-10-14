Short On Cash? Here Are 9 Cheap Or Free Things To Do In Galveston On A Budget

Galveston Island boasts a laid-back, Oceanside vibe that makes it the perfect place to escape to if you are looking for a change of scenery. And the best thing is that you can see the best the island has to offer without breaking the bank.

After maneuvering your way from Houston to Galveston, there will be so much that will be waiting for you. From incredible gumbo to Ferris wheel to a beachfront strip that boasts enough unusual restaurants and bars to quench your thirst, this island has so much more to offer. If you are short on cash but still want to enjoy Galveston, you shouldn’t worry. Here are my all-time favorites for enjoying Galveston for less. For more things that you can do for free or cheaply, read the article below.

Ride the Ferry

Both vehicles and foot passengers can ride the ferry for free. If staying here, the best thing to do is to park your car at the terminal and then take a roundtrip ride as your kids enjoy watching the dolphin pods and feeding seagulls.

Movies and Music on the Strand

The Strand, which is a famous tourist spot on the island, used to be called the Wall Street of the Southwest. Its dazzling assortment of the 19th-century architecture earned it recognition as a National Historic Landmark. Today, the strand has become the hub of downtown, providing dining, shopping, entertainment, museums, nightlife, and accommodation. Also, it is a perfect location for cheap or free family fun. The place also hosts frequent movies and live performances at night. There is also a free family movie for those who visit on the first Saturday of every month. You can also look forward to live concerts held from 6-9 pm on the second and 4th Saturdays of every month.

Lone Star Bike Rally

You don’t have to pay anything to get admission to Lone Star Bike Rally, and it’s also one of the best ways to spend your evening. Also, it usually hosts lots of folk, bluegrass, and rock bands throughout the weekend. The event appeals to not just bikers or bike enthusiasts but also to others. You can spend your time enjoying motorcycle shows, concerts, poker games, or be at one of the many cultural events. If all this doesn’t appeal to you, just treat yourself to some Texas gumbo.

It’s incredibly easy to locate the rally. It’s at 19th and Strand and is usually held on October 31- to November 3. Plus, you can always ask your personalized chauffeur service Houston where it is.

Dickens on the Strand

One of the headline activities for those who visit Galveston Island in December is the Dickens on the Strand Festival. The objective of the restaurant is creating a 19th-century cityscape to celebrate many of Galveston resident’s British heritages. The event, which is normally organized by the Galveston Historical Foundation, contains a rich cast of regular patrons and actors donned in Dickens-era apparel, singing Christmas carols of Victorian-era, and eating British food.

The event isn’t entirely free but costs only $14 for a whole-day ticket. You can even pay half of this if you turn up at the gate wearing Victorian-era clothing. The event is usually held on the Strand from 6th-8th December.

Visit Galveston Island State Park

Galveston Island State Park offers something different. Here, you can spend your day watching birds, kayaking, fishing, swimming, hiking, and mountain biking. Camping isn’t just an ideal but also an affordable way of spending the night on this island. It only costs $15-$35 per night to camp at any of the 66 registered campsites here. If you don’t have the money to pay for the pricey Galveston hotels, camping offers the best way to spend the night.

Entry fee is only $5 per head and it’s free for kids below the age of 12.

Spend your day at Seawolf Park

Seawolf’s fame may be ascribed to its Second World War submarines and destroyer escort but visitors can look forward to lots of cheap family fun while in the park. The place boasts a fishing pier, picnic area, and a playground that makes it the perfect place to spend the whole day here with your family. Adults are charged $5 for tickets to USS Stewart destroyer and USS Cavalla. Kids pay $2. For fishing, adults will pay $6 while children pay half of this.

Cheap or Free Museums

There are lots of museums in Galveston and admission fees to these are ridiculously low. You can easily locate these museums with the help of your local Galveston transportation service. The best thing is to know a few of the island’s museums right before you board a cruise ship from Galveston to Houston.

Some of the museums here are Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig and Museum, Galveston Railroad Museum, Texas Seaport Museum, and Pier 21 Theater just to mention but a few. Admission costs to these museums usually cost start from $2 to $8.

Live Demonstrations

Kids tend to be fascinated by how things work, and they are sure to be enthralled by the actions of two locations here. At La King’s Confectionery, there are daily demonstrations on how to make saltwater taffy, done on their century-old equipment. Also, kids can find free daily demonstrations on glass blowing at Bomdiggidy Glass Gallery.

Spend Your Day on the Beach

The Seawall Beach of Galveston comprises America’s longest continuous site which means finding free beach fun isn’t an entirely strange idea. Play beach volleyball or walk along the seawall for hours on end. You can also challenge each other to a contest of building a sandcastle or just play in the surf and sand.

Conclusion

Beach vacation isn’t as expensive as you may think. Whether you have limited funds or not, it’s still possible to squeeze in a fantastic Galveston vacation even when you are in a tight budget.

With affordable transportation by Black Car Service Houston, you can drive the overall vacation cost even further down. Moreover, your local Lavish Ride chauffeur will know short cuts and free things to do here and cut your expenses even further. You can also inquire about other services like cruise transportation from Houston to Galveston and transportation from Houston to Galveston cruise port. For more about affordable Galveston transportation services, visit www.lavishride.com/galveston-transportation/.