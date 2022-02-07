Shopping For A Small SUV? Steve Says Don’t Overlook The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Introduced for the 2018 model year it never really caught on, mainly because it’s butting heads with some mammoths of the small SUV segment and for a small time player in this market you’ve got to do something really special to garner attention, and that apparently didn’t happen.

So for 2022 it grows by over 5” in length, increasing cargo capacity to bring it more in line with its rivals. Inside there’s now a power passenger seat – which doesn’t sound like much until you realize how hard they are to come across – and a redesigned infotainment system that no longer uses a touchpad and that has a screen that’s closer to the driver.

With the vehicle’s added length comes a revised suspension with retuned shocks and springs for improved ride control. And lastly, the rear end has been restyled to remove the bar bisecting the window. The 1.5-liter turbo-4 and CVT carryover.

So how does 152 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque sound? Actually, not so bad as the Eclipse Cross presents as sportier than the rest of the herd…Mitsu’s most distinguishing trait. It rides firmer, sounds racier and handles more spiritedly than you might expect making this a good choice for those who don’t follow the herd.