Shopping For A New Yacht In Miami? These Are The Features You Are Going To Want To Have

With the beautiful water rolling into the various shores, Miami has the perfect awe-inspiring environment for being on the water. Whether it’s spending days at sea or enjoying a daytime party close to the shore, having a yacht can be your key to making it happen. But, before you head out to purchase your very own yacht, you should consider which of these features you want yours to have.

Water Misters

One of the latest features that is making headways on yachts throughout the world is water misters. These can be placed in areas around jacuzzis, sun loungers, and even outdoor dining areas. They provide a slight mist every so often to cool off your passengers. These are perfect for helping keep everyone cool on those strikingly hot summer days.

Fitness Area

If you plan on being on your yacht for days on end, then you need to consider your physical health. Having an onboard fitness area is essential to staying in shape. Depending on the type of exercise that you do, you’ll want to select an area that is big enough to house your activity. Consider adding some fitness machines so that you can get a well-rounded workout every day.

Covered Outdoor Seating

When you head out to Miami yacht sales to get your newest toy, you should consider buying one that has some covered outdoor seating. Sure, your passengers will be lounging in the sun for some of the day. However, it’s nice to have a cover that protects them from the sun and even the light rain. To scale it up a notch, look for a yacht that has lighting under the cover so that you can enjoy some evening dining outdoors.

Lounge Couches

When you’re on the water and soaking in the sun, your body naturally wants to relax. While having upright seating is necessary for dining and having formal meetings, it can be uncomfortable for a day of relaxation. For this reason, it’s imperative that you consider lounge couches. Have them on the deck of the boat, and don’t forget to have some pillows nearby for an added level of comfort. You’ll be glad that you did when you enjoy a nice afternoon nap on your plush lounge couch.

Full-Size Kitchen

When looking at potential yachts to buy, you should consider your kitchen needs. If you plan on being on the water for lengthy periods of time, then you’re not going to want to purchase a yacht with a small kitchenette. Rather, you’ll want to upgrade to a full-sized kitchen. This way, you have adequate space to prep your meals while out on the water.

Guest Suites

Spending time on the water can be a lot of fun. However, spending that time on the water with your closest friends can be even more fun. If you really want to have a good time, you’ll need to provide some lodgings for your friends and family. A yacht with guest suites is the perfect solution. Ensure each suite has its own bathroom and lounge area to be more accommodating.

Interior Lounge

An interior lounge is a must for any high-quality yacht. It provides some necessary comfort from the blasting heat of the sun and the sounds of the ocean. An indoor lounge can be a great place for your family and friends to congregate during the hottest hours of the day. It also serves as the perfect place for elderly parents who can’t take the natural elements on the deck.

Jacuzzi

You can’t go to Miami yacht sales without getting a yacht with a jacuzzi on board. These provide the perfect place to enjoy the water while out on the ocean. They’re especially comforting in the darker hours when the summertime heat fades away. This bubbling massager will provide comfort like no other. We’re sure that it will turn out to be one of the most well-used areas on your yacht.

Outdoor Bar

Yachts are well-known for their offering of high-class indulgence while on the water. Therefore, your yacht can’t be complete without an on-deck bar. Depending on the size of your yacht, it can be as big or small as you need it. Each bar should have, at the bare minimum, a refrigerator, glasses, mixers, an assortment of beverages, and mixing equipment. Try to stock beer, gin, whiskey, wine, and rum as this provides a wide assortment to encompass everyone’s taste.

Lots Of Windows Throughout

The best part about having a yacht is taking in the beautiful views of the ocean. However, you shouldn’t have to be on the top deck to do so. Rather, there should be a variety of windows throughout your yacht. Each room should have at least one large picture window so that you can enjoy the view, no matter where you are on your yacht. Typically, the taller the window, the more open the interior of the yacht will feel.

Washer And Dryer

Investing in a yacht takes a good chunk of change. Once you buy it, you’ll want to enjoy spending a lot of time onboard. For this reason, it’s imperative that you get a yacht that is fully stocked with a washer and dryer. This will prevent you from having to go ashore to restock your clothing. These are especially important for days where you find yourself getting wet in the water. Having a washer and dryer to handle your wet clothes is a must.

Lighting Galore

While in the daytime hours you won’t need a lot of extra light to see what you’re doing, in the evening, that all changes. You need to ensure that your yacht has a lot of lighting for those dark hours. Remember that you won’t have the light of the shoreline to illuminate your boat. You’ll be relying solely on the lighting that your boat comes stock with.