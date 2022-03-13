Sex, Trumpsters, And South Florida’s Weirdest Court Case

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Paternity/child-support cases rarely make the news, if for no other reason than Florida’s law and courts envelop them in secrecy.

But the law and the courts didn’t reckon with the likes of A.J. Delgado. Her bitter family court fight with Jason Miller, the father of her 4-year-old son who like Delgado is a former high-profile spokesperson for ex-President Donald Trump, has roiled the benches of both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Court records obtained by Florida Bulldog show that judges left and right recused themselves from presiding over J.M v. A.J.D. until, ultimately amid Delgado’s unrelenting allegations of bias and judicial impropriety, the chief judges in both counties threw up their hands and disqualified all of their judges from hearing the case.

A Monroe County judge briefly assigned to the case recused herself, too.

If that’s not odd enough, internal email exchanges between the offices of Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady and new Miami-Dade Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie spell out an unusual arrangement under which the case is once again back in Miami-Dade family court – assigned to one of those previously disqualified judges, Spencer Multack.