Serve Up a Game Day Snack (Video Recipe)

Gear up for a game day experience to remember with satisfying snacks that energize your crowd. As almost everyone’s favorite part of homegating, the foods you serve can elevate your watch party from benchwarmer to all star status.

Delicious snacks that include salsa offer an easy-to-make option that keeps fans cheering the entire game. According to the Game Day Eats Report from Fresh Cravings, 22% of guests would insist on running out to pick up salsa if it wasn’t available for the feast; 18% would even be devastated and consider leaving.

Consider these Stuffed Peppers from chef Anthony Serrano, a simple snack he makes for his family on game day for a crowd-pleasing solution that scores high fives from the opening play to the final whistle.

Made with the bold flavors of Fresh Cravings Salsa and its combination of vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, zesty peppers and spices, it’s a vibrant way to add some authentic homemade taste to the table.

Stuffed Peppers

Recipe courtesy of chef Anthony Serrano

6 bell peppers, halved lengthwise and deseeded

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Style Salsa

2 cups riced cauliflower (fresh or frozen)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2 pounds 80% lean ground beef, cooked, lightly seasoned and drained

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

Heat grill to medium-high heat. Brush both sides of bell peppers with avocado oil and season with salt. Grill peppers on each side for 2-3 minutes, or until grill marks appear. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Add salsa, riced cauliflower, and 1 cup cheddar cheese to cooked ground beef. Stir and return to heat until cheese begins to melt. Place bell peppers on a sheet pan or casserole dish. Use a large spoon to fill peppers with ground beef mixture. Top stuffed peppers with remaining cheese. Return to grill and grill approximately 15-20 minutes, or until cheese begins to caramelize. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Garnish with cilantro.

SOURCE: Fresh Cravings