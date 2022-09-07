September Sun And Storms Wednesday For Florida

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies in the morning with the chance of a stray shower. The afternoon hours will be dominated by periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring sun, clouds, and storms again, with most of the storms developing in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday morning will feature sun, clouds, and a storm or two in spots. More storms and some showers will move in during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday will see good sun and some clouds for part of the day, but showers and storms will develop, especially in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane soon. On Tuesday morning, Earl was about 600 miles south of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and Earl was moving north at 7 miles per hour.

Hurricane Danielle continues to weaken in the central Atlantic. On Tuesday morning, Danielle was located about 835 miles west-northwest of the Azores. Maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour, and Danielle was moving northeast at 8 miles per hour.

Finally, the wave moving west and south of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next several days.