September Showers And Humidity; Watching The Tropics

Friday features sun and some clouds in the morning, but periods of showers and some storms will develop in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel like the triple digits.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds during the first half of the day, but showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon hours. Then look for periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a typical September mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Nicholas continues its slow slog along the Louisiana coast. It’s causing flooding rains from Louisiana eastward to the Florida panhandle. Elsewhere, the low that’ now several hundred miles east of the Georgia coast has a high chance of developing into a depression in the next day or so. The wave approaching the central Atlantic has a high chance of developing this weekend, and we’ll keep an eye on it. And a wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing during the next five days, but it’s expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Cape Verde Islands.