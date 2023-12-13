Seminole Tribe of Florida and Celebrities Usher in a “New Era” in Florida Gaming

Leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and major celebrities have ushered in a “New Era” in Florida Gaming with the launch of craps, roulette and sports betting at all six Seminole Casinos, including Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee and Seminole Casino Brighton.

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. and other members of the Seminole Tribal Council, plus Seminole Gaming CEO and Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen led the ceremonies to commemorate the start of the new games.

They were joined by Ashanti, Tony Orlando, Jimmy Johnson, Edgerrin James and Tito Ortiz at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee for the first roll of craps dice, the first spin of the roulette wheel and the first retail sports bets. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is located 30 minutes east of Naples, Fla.

Jimmy Johnson was joined by boxing legend Evander Holyfield for the first roll and first spin ceremony at Seminole Casino Brighton, located northwest of Lake Okeechobee.

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. starts the first spin of the roulette wheel at Seminole Casino Brighton as Tribal Council Representative Larry Howard watches the action on on Monday, Dec. 11. Seated at the roulette table are Jimmy Johnson and Evander Holyfield. (Photo Courtesy Seminole Tribe of Florida)

Similar first roll, first spin and first sports bet ceremonies were held at Seminole Casinos in South Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, as well as Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

The new games were made possible by the Gaming Compact signed and approved by the Semnole Tribe and the State of Florida in 2021. They join blackjack, baccarat and other casino card games, plus thousands of the latest slot machines, to round out a full complement of casino games at all six Seminole Casinos in Florida.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida is proud to point to a new era in Florida gaming with the unveiling of our new casino games,” said Chairman Osceola. “With the addition of craps, roulette and sports betting, we now offer a full complement of casino games and we join the ranks of leading casinos around the world.”

“The entertainment, travel and tourism industries, and many more, will see positive economic impact generated from the new casino games,” said Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen. “They will increase tourism to Florida and boost employment in the areas surrounding the casino complexes.”

Source: News Release