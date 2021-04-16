Seminole Hard Rock – Simply The Best in the US!

Seminole Hard Rock Recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company

Seminole Hard Rock has been recognized as a 2021 Best US Managed Company, the first time a privately-owned gaming organization has been awarded the U.S. Best distinction.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

In addition to being named a “U.S. Best Managed Company,” Seminole Hard Rock has achieved multiple recent awards, including Property and Land-Based Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards in late 2020 for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Casinos in Florida.

Others include J.D. Power top spots in both the 2019 and 2020 Awards for Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains for Hard Rock Hotels; as well as a trio of employment-related awards from Forbes, which ranked Hard Rock the top spot as America’s Best Large Employer across Gaming, Hospitality, Travel and Leisure, America’s Best Employers for Women and America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

First Privately-Owned Gaming Company to Earn U.S. Best Designation

“On behalf of the 40,000+ team members at Seminole Hard Rock, we are humbled to be the first gaming company awarded the U.S. Best Managed Company designation and to be recognized alongside so many outstanding privately-held businesses,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming.

“Our team members all contribute to the success of our organization and I want to thank them for their dedication and commitment to service excellence and financial results, which make this recognition possible,” Allen added.

In 2021, the U.S. Best Managed Companies program targeted over 500 potential applicants from across the U.S., with 49 honorees selected from the 70 finalists. Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance.

Seminole Hard Rock now joins a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program, allowing them to gain substantial local and international recognition for their excellence in management.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe.

Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming’s 2020 Property of the Year.

The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages seven Florida casino locations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Global Gaming Award’s 2020 Land-Based Operator of the Year first-place winner Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. In 2021, Seminole Gaming was recognized a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.