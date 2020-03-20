Seminole Casinos in Florida to Close Today

With a primary focus on the health and safety of guests, team members and the public, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming have voluntarily decided to temporarily close all Seminole and Hard Rock Casinos throughout Florida today.

All Seminole casinos will close at 6 p.m. Hotel guests will be contacted directly to accommodate their current bookings and needs, wherever possible. This decision was not taken lightly as Seminole Gaming employs nearly 14,000 Seminole Gaming team members in the state. The goal has been to protect their livelihood without jeopardizing public safety. We have now reached a point where we do not feel comfortable taking that risk.

This affects the following casinos:

· Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

· Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

· Seminole Casino Brighton

· Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

· Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

· Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood)

The safety and security of its guests and team members are of the highest priority to the Seminole Tribe, which is especially proud of its team’s response during this difficult time. The proactive measures put in place allowed Seminole Gaming to operate within the guidelines established by the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom the Seminole Tribe wants to recognize and thank for his ongoing cooperation and leadership.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming are very grateful to our loyal guests and team members. We look forward to welcoming everyone back soon.

