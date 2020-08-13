Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Guest Claims Jackpot of More than $2.1 Million

Carol Page, a part-time Boca Raton resident, hit a progressive jackpot of more than $2.1 million last Saturday at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

Page was playing Scientific Games Twin Fire® Featuring Quick Hit® and Hot Shot® slot machine when a $3 bet resulted in winnings of $2,136,420.10.

The Seminole Casino Coconut Creek jackpot comes on the heels of a more than $3.8 million progressive jackpot won at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood three weeks ago. That jackpot marked the highest payout in history for all six Seminole Gaming properties.

Page’s jackpot is the second largest at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. A $3,349,616.56 jackpot was claimed in June of 2018.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek reopened on June 12 under the company’s new and stringent “Safe + Sound” program guidelines which includes multiple initiatives designed to create a quality entertainment experience in an environment that help to keep guests and team members safe.

For a full list of safety protocols and the most up-to-date information on amenity openings, please visit https://www.seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com/good-clean-fun.htm.

About Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

