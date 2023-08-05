Selling underwear made Amazon the ‘Biggest Apparel Seller’ in the United States

On August 5th National Underwear Day provides an opportunity to wear your favorite undergarments. Boxers. Briefs. Panties. Tighty-whities. No matter what you call them, our underthings provide a layer of comfort.

A 2012 survey by Elitedaily.com reveals that the average woman owns 20 pairs of underwear – for everyday use. Then, they own 14 extra pairs for special occasions.

In 2018, retailers reported an increase in the popularity of nude colors. Instead of bright fashion colors or sultry bedroom styles, shoppers sought something neutral. Skin-blending shades that disappear under sheer outer clothes won consumers’ dollars.

While underwear may or may not be worn under kilts, tradition holds that a “true Scotsman” would wear nothing underneath.

The average woman will wear six different bra sizes throughout her life.

A 2008 survey revealed that 9% of men in America have underwear that is at least 10 years old. Fifteen percent own underwear that is between 5-9 years old.

Men’s briefs were invented in 1935. A contemporary magazine ad touted the brief’s “scientific suspension” and “restful buoyancy”.

According to bra-fitting experts, approximately 80% of women are wearing the wrong bra size.

Single people are less likely to change their underwear on a daily basis than married people—82% versus 88%, respectively.

A majority of American women prefer to wear bikini underwear (37%). Briefs come in second (23%), followed by thongs (19%), boy shorts (17%), and others (4%).

In the 19th century, women typically wore heavy petticoats to keep the cold breezes from blowing up their skirts because they usually didn’t wear any underwear underneath. Until the mid-1800s, it was considered improper for a woman to wear anything between her legs. This is why women rode sidesaddle and why pants were considered a male-only garment.

The phrase “going commando” is from soldiers in the Vietnam War, who were reputed to go without underwear to increase ventilation and reduce moisture. – Source

In 1951, Marlon Brando helped turn men’s cotton undershirts into outwear when he wore an undershirt in the movie A Streetcar Named Desire.

On August 14, 1945, more than 1,000 Japanese officers raided the Imperial Palace to destroy the recording of the Emperor’s speech of surrender. Confused by the layout of the palace, the rebels never found the recording. It was later smuggled outside in a basket of women’s underwear for broadcast. – Source

Actress Tallulah Bankhead was infamous for not wearing underwear. During the filming of Lifeboat, the crew complained about her flashing them when she had to climb a ladder. Director Alfred Hitchcock reportedly quipped that he didn’t know if it was a matter for wardrobe or hairdressing. – Source

Major League Baseball umpires are required by rule to wear black underwear, in case they split their pants. – Source

Color blindness was discovered by in 1794 John Dalton (1766-1844) when he scandalized his family by inadvertently buying his mother a set of racy underwear as a birthday present. – Source

The Wright Brothers sometimes used fabric from women’s underwear to build their plane. – Source

King Tut is short for Tutankhamun, the Egyptian leader who ruled from ages 9-18—and was buried with 145 pairs of underwear.

Carrie Fisher never wore underwear while filming Star Wars because George Lucas convinced her there is no underwear in outer space.

The first sports bra was made from men’s underwear. In 1977, Hinda Miller, Lisa Lindahl, and Polly Palmer Smith patented the Jogbra — an elastic supportive bra for sports. The girls loved running and realized that the existing bras weren’t able to provide the comfort level they needed. So, they made the first sports bra from men’s underwear in just a few hours.

When it comes to men, only 10% prefer to wear boxers, while 25% like tight boxers, 40% are keen on slips and the rest probably doesn’t care!

Mary Phelps Jacob made the first bra in 1914 and she made it because her breasts couldn’t fit in a corset. She used two silk handkerchiefs and sewed them together with a ribbon then sold the patent.

1912 – French designer Lindsay Boudreaux becomes the first full-time underwear designer in the United States.

1994 – Agent Provocateur is founded in the U.K.

2011 – Sept. 24, 2011- The largest crowd wearing only undergarments gathers in Salt Lake City, setting a Guinness World Record

2018 – Nude-colored underwear becomes popular, with more consumers opting for it instead of bright vivid colors.

21 — the number of pairs of underwear the average American woman owns.

10% — the percentage of women in the U.S. who own more than 35 pairs of underwear.

215 — the record for the most pairs of underwear worn by 10-year-old Jack Singer in 2010.

6 — the number of different bra sizes the average woman will wear in her life.

6 — the number of months after which bras should be replaced.

$5 million — the earnings of the highest-paid Victoria’s Secret model, Giselle Bundchen.

9% — the percentage of men in America who own underwear that is at least 10 years old.

1,613 — the number of underwear stolen by Greg Flaherty in 1935.

1935 — the year when men’s briefs were invented.

80% — the percentage of women who wear the wrong bra size.

Selling underwear made Amazon the ‘Biggest Apparel Seller’ in the United States

It is considered lucky for women to ring in the New Year by wearing red underwear.

