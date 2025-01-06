Seasonably Warm on Monday, But Cold Days Ahead

Monday features a seasonably mild morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the upper-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Tuesday will bring morning lows in the 50s again as a cold front moves through. The day will see lots of sun and a cold and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will only reach the mid-60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the low-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a cold morning, with lows in the 40s on the mainland. Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper-60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Thursday morning will be cold again, with lows in the mid to upper-40s on the mainland. The day will be sunny but on the chilly side. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-60s, with a few locations reaching the upper 60s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a chilly start, with lows on the mainland ranging from the upper-40s to mid-50s. Then look for mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low-70s.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



