Scientists Find Potential New Targets To Treat Stroke

By Katharine Lang — Fact checked by Hilary Guite, FFPH, MRCGP

A stroke occurs when an artery in the brain becomes blocked or bursts. The brain cells beyond the blockage or bleed are deprived of oxygen and nutrients, so are damaged or die.

Scientists have been trying to find ways to minimize the damage following a stroke and speed up recovery.

Now, a study led by scientists from Weill Cornell Medicine has found changes in gene activity in small blood vessels following a stroke. The findings suggest that these changes could be targeted with existing or future drugs to mitigate brain injury or improve stroke recovery.

The study is published in PNAS.

Lead author, Dr. Teresa Sanchez, assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, told Medical News Today:

“Our study has improved our understanding of the pathophysiology of stroke by providing a knowledge platform of the molecular alterations in the cerebral microvasculature, which is critical to developing novel therapeutic strategies for this devastating condition.”