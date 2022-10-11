Scare Up a Sweet, Thrilling Treat (Video Recipe)

For a frighteningly fun time in the kitchen this Halloween, gather your family around the cauldron to create a sweet, spooky dessert. Tricks and treats may provide thrills, but a homemade concoction can be the star of your hauntingly happy evening.

This Ghostly Graveyard Cake takes imagination and creativity from everyone with tombstones, skulls and spooky icing daring all to try a bite. With looks this chilling, it’s a perfect treat to enjoy while watching everyone’s favorite scary movie.

Find more deliciously devious desserts at Culinary.net.

Ghostly Graveyard Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix 10 chocolate creme cookies

1 cup black melting chips

1 cup red melting chips

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 cans of buttercream icing

1 purple food coloring

1 black food coloring

skull sprinkles

tombstones and bones candies

1. Prepare cake mix according to package instructions in three 6-inch baking pans. Once baked, allow to completely cool outside of the pans.



2. In a zip-top bag, using a rolling pin, crush chocolate creme cookies; set aside.



3. In separate small bowls, add black melting chips and red melting chips.

4. In the microwave, heat heavy whipping cream for 1 1/2 minutes. Pour half the mixture into one bowl of chips and another half into another bowl of chips. Stir until chips are completely melted; set aside.



5. After the cakes cool, on the cake board, add a small amount of buttercream icing so the cake sticks. Using a bread knife, level cakes.

6. Place one cake on the cake board and add a thin layer of icing on top. Place the second layer of cake on top and add a thin layer of icing on top. Place the final layer of cake on top and add a thin layer of icing on top. Add a thin layer of icing to the entire cake. Freeze for 15 minutes.

7. In a small bowl, mix two parts of purple food coloring to one part of black food coloring. Ice cake with deep purple icing. Using a grooved scraper, scrape along the sides of the cake. Using an angled spatula, smooth the top of the cake.



8. Add skull sprinkles around the edges of the cake. Using a piping bag with a small opening at the tip, drip the black drip mixture around the top edges of the cake. Repeat using the red drip mixture.





9. Add chocolate creme cookie crumbs to the top of the cake. Add tombstones and bone sprinkles to the top of the cake.



