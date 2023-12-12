Scammers Hide Harmful Links In QR Codes To Steal Your Information

By Alvaro Puig, FTC Consumer Education Specialist

QR codes seem to be everywhere. You may have scanned one to see the menu at a restaurant or pay for public parking. And you may have used one on your phone to get into a concert or sporting event or to board a flight.

There are countless other ways to use them, which explains their popularity. Unfortunately, scammers hide harmful links in QR codes to steal personal information. Here’s what to know.