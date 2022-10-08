Say Goodbye to Basic Brunch (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) The same old brunch menu week after week can become tiresome and dull. It’s bland, boring and your tastebuds get used to the same flavors repeatedly.

It’s time to add something new to the table with fresh ingredients and simple instructions to enhance your weekend spread.

Try this recipe for an Easy Brunch Quiche that is sure to have your senses swirling with every bite. This quiche is layered with many tastes and a variety of ingredients to give it crave-worthy flavor.

To create this dish, start with one package of broccoli and cheese then microwave it for 5 minutes until heated through.

Add 12 slices of chopped bacon to a skillet. While cooking, add 1/2 cup of green onions. Cook for 2 minutes then add 1 cup of mushrooms to the skillet. Cook for 4 minutes and drain the grease.

In a small mixing bowl, combine four eggs and 1 cup of milk. Whisk together. Add egg mixture to the broccoli and cheese. Also add 1 cup of shredded cheese and stir the ingredients together.

In two separate pie shells, spoon in the bacon mixture then pour the egg and broccoli mixtures over the top. Sprinkle with a little more cheese then bake for 35-45 minutes at 350 F.

With a range of ingredients from broccoli to bacon, this quiche is a brunch hero. While baking, the cheese gets all melty, and with every bite the mushrooms add texture and earthy flavor. The ingredients combine together to make something warm, hearty and fresh.

Find more brunch recipes and cooking ideas at Culinary.net.

Easy Brunch Quiche

Serves: 12

1 package (10 ounces) of frozen broccoli with cheese

12 slices bacon, chopped

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

4 eggs

1 cup milk

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese, divided

2 frozen deep-dish pie shells (9 inches each)

Heat oven to 350 F. In a medium bowl, add broccoli and cheese contents from the package. Microwave 5 minutes, or until cheese is saucy. Set aside. In a skillet, cook chopped bacon for 4 minutes. Add green onions; cook for 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook for 4 minutes, or until bacon is completely cooked and mushrooms are tender. Drain onto a paper towel over a plate. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs and milk until combined. Add broccoli and cheese mixture. Add 1 cup of cheese. Stir to combine. Set aside. In pie shells, divide the drained bacon mixture evenly. Divide the broccoli mixture evenly and pour over the bacon mixture. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over both pies. Bake for 40 minutes. Allow cooling at least 12 minutes before serving.

Note: To keep the edges of the crust from burning, place aluminum foil over the pies for the first 20 minutes of cook time. Remove after 20 minutes and allow to cook uncovered until completed.

SOURCE: Culinary.net