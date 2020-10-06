Savor Holiday Fun with Seasonal Sweets (Video Recipe)

Festive fun and baking holiday treats go hand-in-hand, and these Christmas Tree Cheesecake Brownies provide a perfect way to enjoy a holiday tradition in the kitchen with loved ones.

Decorate your own version using green and white frosting, sprinkles of your choice, and candy canes for “stumps” in the tree-shaped sweets.

Visit milkmeansmore.org to find more holiday inspiration.

Christmas Tree Cheesecake Brownies

Recipe courtesy of Jenn Fillenworth of “Jenny with the Good Eats” on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 16

Nonstick cooking spray

Cheesecake Batter:

8 ounces low-fat cream cheese, at room temperature

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Brownie Batter:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Decorations:

green frosting

white frosting

assorted sprinkles

star-shaped sprinkles

candy canes

Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. To make cheesecake batter: Place cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat at medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add sugar and beat well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour and beat mixture until blended. To make the brownie batter: In a medium bowl, whisk flour, cocoa powder, and salt until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk sugar, oil, milk, eggs, and vanilla until well combined. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until blended. Pour the brownie batter evenly into the prepared pan. Carefully pour cheesecake batter over top, spreading evenly. Carefully swirl layers together using a knife tip. Bake 30 minutes until brownies are set. Cool brownies completely in pan on a wire rack before cutting into triangle pieces. Decorate trees by piping green and white frosting. Top with assorted sprinkles and star-shaped sprinkles. Place 3-inch candy cane pieces in bottoms of brownies for stumps.

SOURCE:

United Dairy Industry of Michigan