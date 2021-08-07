Saturday Sun And Storms For Florida; Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features plenty of sun in the morning, with clouds, showers, and storms developing on the sea breezes during the afternoon hours.  Highs on Saturday will be in the humid low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and showers in the morning, with afternoon storms in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and showers and storms mostly in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another August day of hot sun alternating with showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing as it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the next couple of days.  The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here