Saturday Sun And Storms For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Saturday features plenty of sun in the morning, with clouds, showers, and storms developing on the sea breezes during the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the humid low 90s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and showers in the morning, with afternoon storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and showers and storms mostly in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another August day of hot sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing as it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the next couple of days. The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing, according to the National Hurricane Center.