Safe Betting: Online Payment Methods for Sports Betting and Online Casinos

Sports betting and non GamStop casinos are two games of chance that have long belonged together on the Internet. Almost every good online casino also has a sports betting section. But what about security?

Security for non-GamStop betting and online casino games consists of two components that would be the seriousness and security of the betting provider and gambling provider. This is guaranteed by a proper gaming license and concession from a state gaming authority.

The second type of security relates to payment methods. Anyone who deposits real money for gambling and sports betting in an online casino wants two things: the highest possible bonuses and 100% safety. That is why security for sports betting and gambling in online casinos without GamStop is so important.

Common Payment Methods at Non GamStop Casinos

Especially with online payments, customers of online casinos and sports betting sites are still a bit cautious. Nobody wants to deposit using exotic e-wallets or mobile payment methods that are still unfamiliar. The GamStop players also love their traditions when it comes to paying. Therefore, the usual, secure payment methods in online gambling in Germany are as follows:

Credit cards such as Mastercard and Visa

Real-time transfers such as Giropay or Sofort from Klarna

E-wallets like Neteller, Skrill or Payz

Prepaid cards such as Neosurf, Paysafecard or CashtoCode

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ether

Customers of non GamStop casinos do not take any risks here. All rely only on well-known payment providers who process online transactions according to the PCI DSS security standards.

Some are now wondering what about modern online payment methods such as Apple Pay or Google Pay. These are not real payment providers, but payment service providers. You end up making only one credit card payment using these methods. But let’s take a quick look at the advantages and disadvantages of the various payment methods listed above in the following table.

Tips for Safe Betting at Non GamStop Bookmakers

If you want to choose a safe betting provider or online casino, you should choose the websites for Germany well in advance. We will give you a few important tips and tricks on how to identify such gambling providers. Proceed as follows step by step:

Check at the bottom of the website whether the non GamStop casino has a gambling license.

Check whether the selected online casino or bookmaker offers the desired sports such as horse racing and casino games.

Check if your preferred payment methods are accepted.

Check out the minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal limits. A deposit in the online casino should usually be possible from 10€.

Look for the bonus offers and check if there is a decent welcome bonus and then a bonus for every deposit at the online casino and bookmaker.

Read the bonus terms and conditions carefully so that the deadlines are achievable and the wagering requirement is not too far above 40x.

Check if customer service is available 24/7 via live chat.

In particular, you should ignore the bonus conditions, neither in the online casino nor with the non GamStop bookmaker. The best casino bonus is worth nothing if the bonus conditions for it are not fair. Therefore, you need to know exactly how to cash out the bonus later. Otherwise, depositing real money makes little sense.

Both the right choice of betting provider and online casino are extremely important. You should only make a deposit and get a bonus with licensed gambling providers. For the deposit, it is best to use a well-known and secure payment provider that you otherwise already use for online payments.