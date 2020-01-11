RV Life Hacks For Florida Families

When summer comes rolling around, one of the most popular ways to spend those few months for Florida families is to pack up the RV and hit the road.

The RV road trip is a classic American getaway and it’s easy to see why.

You get to see a whole bunch of different places without having to shell out on hotels in all of them, if you don’t like a particular spot then there’s no obligation to stay, you can easily just move on to a different destination.

And there’s just something really fun about the vehicle that basically doubles as a small house. Younger kids especially seem to love this idea, it’s like camping except your tent has wheels and a kitchen.

But with all of the fun and excitement of traveling around in an RV comes some elements which aren’t quite so fun. It’s not an entirely glamorous lifestyle and I suppose we can’t really expect it to be. A lot of these potential issues are manageable though.

So let’s have a quick look at some hacks to help make those few weeks in the RV a little bit easier:

Pack Light

This is a mistake that a lot of people tend to make when they’re traveling in an RV. There is not going to be a whole lot of space in there. They’re designed to be compact and space-efficient so don’t go bringing every single item in your house along with you.

Have everyone in the family make a list of all the stuff that they absolutely cannot live without for the time that you’re going to be away and try and keep it to that. Of course, bring some stuff for entertainment too but you don’t need to overdo it.

Keep Vermin at Bay

The last thing you want to wake up to on what you think is a peaceful morning in your RV is a rat. Not only would that be gross, it would be potentially dangerous. But luckily it’s not that hard to keep rats and other problematic rodents out of your home away from home.

If you keep some essence of peppermint around the RV that should be enough to repel them. Rodents hate the smell of it so maybe get some kind of peppermint air freshener or even keep pouches of peppermint granules around.

Can & Freeze Your Food

It can be hard to find fresh, healthy food when you’re on the go but that doesn’t mean you should sacrifice healthy eating when you’re on your RV. Instead of buying as you travel, just pack your food in advance.

Canned food, as well as stuff that you can freeze, would be good and as for your fruits and vegetables, you should store them in plastic film.

Buy Mattress Toppers

The beds in RVs tend not to be all that good. They are likely to be a little bit harder than you are used to, which is probably going to inhibit your sleep. If you’re on the road for a few weeks and not getting enough sleep you won’t be able to enjoy the trip as much.

It’s not a guarantee that you’ll have an uncomfortable bed, but as I said it does tend to happen so I’d suggest you just get your hands on some mattress toppers. These are easy and usually pretty cheap ways to make any bed more comfortable.