Roger Stone, Wife Agree To Pay $2.1 Million To Settle IRS Tax Case, But Where Will The Money Come From?

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Fort Lauderdale’s Roger Stone, longtime political ally of Donald Trump and a subject of last week’s January 6 committee hearing, has agreed to pay more than $2.1 million to settle the government’s tax case against he and his wife, Nydia.

The big question now: Where is Stone getting the money to pay off the IRS? Three years ago, after Stone claimed he was broke because of the Mueller investigation into alleged interference in the 2016 election, Money Inc. estimated Stone’s net worth at only $50,000.

The proposed settlement was approved at the highest levels of the Justice Department, as Stone is a subject in the department’s ongoing criminal investigation of sedition and conspiracy stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol involving far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys with whom Stone has been linked publicly.

The settlement terms are spelled out in a motion agreed to by the Justice Department and filed with the court on Friday. The deal must still be approved by Fort Lauderdale U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II.

