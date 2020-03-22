Reykjavik: A Perfect Option to Move Abroad for Young Professionals

Iceland ranks as one of the most desirable places to live on earth. The open and welcoming locals, in addition to its charming urban centers; are some of the reasons for this ranking. Among its many other metropolitan cities, Reykjavik seems to be the most logical choice to opt for if you are planning to move to Iceland.

Reykjavik, the country’s capital, is home to two-thirds of the country’s population. Reykjavik is amongst the safest, greenest, and cleanest cities in the world. It also has great job opportunities to develop your career as it is the urban and economic center of the country.

The combination of economic, aesthetic, and lifestyle in Reykjavik makes the city one of the best for a young professional. In Reykjavik, you have a higher chance of finding a job and accommodations (Reykjavik’s apartments for rent are a comfortable and perfect long-term stay option), compared to other cities in the country.

What Makes Reykjavik a Great Option for Expats:

1. Housing

You have a better chance of getting an apartment when you move to Reykjavik than in other regions within the country. Depending on your lifestyle, there are several neighborhoods in Reykjavik where you can rent a flat or just a room. Rental cost may seem high at first, but with the low cost of utility, you will find it quite affordable.

2. Employment

The general employment rate in Iceland is as high as 99%. The country’s top education level, small population, and prospering economy take the credit for this success. Therefore, finding job opportunities in Reykjavik isn’t a problem. Reykjavik is a city of chefs, artists, scientists, teachers, financiers, artisans, academics, and a host of job opportunities that are befitting a modern society.

3. Religion

Going by statistics, Iceland is a very religious country, including the city of Reykjavik. However, one of the indices to measure a multicultural city is its acceptance of diverse religions. While Christianity is the dominant religion, Islam and Judaism also boast of adequate membership. Also, people commonly practice Buddhism, Yoga, and meditation while a small percentage of the population claim to be atheists. Therefore, as a young professional, religion is not one of the challenges you’ll have to face.

4. Transportation

Transportation is one of the significant determinants of your success as a young professional. The ability to move from one destination to another at the right time is essential. Iceland, in general, has a pretty perfect transport system. The public buses are well maintained, clean, and stay on schedule. Owning a car is not a compulsion in Reykjavik. Everything works fine.

5. Nature

Your ability to relax after the day or week’s work is crucial for a young professional. In addition to beautiful sceneries, Reykjavik has plenty of restaurants, shops, bars, clubs, and galleries. A vivid nightlife and plenty of vibrant adventure tours are available in Reykjavik. You can interchangeably enjoy any of these places when you want to unwind.

While the decision to relocate can be challenging as you have to put a lot into consideration. Beyond getting your passport, visa, and plane ticket, you have to decide some more critical things like where to live, where to work and earn a living, etc. However, you have little to no worry at all about finding these things when planning to relocate to Reykjavik, because it’s quite easy to meet these needs in the city.