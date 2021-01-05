On January 5, add a little extra something special to desserts to celebrate National Whipped Cream Day. Add whipped cream! Not only does it add creaminess and a bit of pizzaz, but it also makes the difference between the ho-hum or a celebration kind of beverage or dessert.

This holiday falls on the birthday of Reddi-Wip founder Aaron “Bunny” Lapin (January 5, 1914 – July 10, 1999). Lapin invented Reddi-Wip in 1948, and the holiday celebrates whipped cream’s contributions to the dessert world.

The name whipped cream found its beginning in 1673. The name snow cream continued to be used throughout the 17th century.

The earliest known evidence of whipped cream appears in the form of recipes from 1549. An Italian Renaissance cook, Cristoforo di Messisbugo, listed whipped cream as an ingredient. His cookbook, Banchetti, composizioni di vivande e apparecchio generale, talks about “milk snow.”

Whipped cream is often sweetened and sometimes flavored with vanilla, and is often called Chantilly cream or crème Chantill.

Up until the 19th century, recipes for whipped cream called for whipping the cream with a willow or rush branch in place of the modern whisk. As cool as it sounds, we don’t recommend it as a practical whisk (or cocktail tin) alternative—it takes over an hour to make a batch.

Stirring Cool Whip vigorously will cause the whipped topping to deflate and lose its airy texture. Unlike whipped cream, Cool Whip lasts for weeks.

Cool Whip is the best-selling whipped topping in the United States.

Condition the split ends right out of your hair with some whipped cream straight from the can. Just apply 1/2 cup to dry hair and wait for about thirty minutes. You’ll need to rinse it twice before shampooing.

Revive your skin with a whipped cream facial. Just squirt a couple of handfuls from the can and apply it evenly over your face. Read a book, watch television, and occasionally sneak a lick of your facial. In 20 minutes, wash it off with warm water followed by a cold water rinse. Your face says thank you for the treat.

Get rid of the stubble on those gams by replacing your shaving gel with a can of whipped cream. You won’t believe how smooth skin can feel afterward.

Remove your makeup with whipped cream at the end of a long, hard day. The makeup will come off in a jiffy if you first wet your face with a little warm water. Spread a handful of canned whipped cream on your already dampened face, and rinse it with more clean, warm water. Your face is now clean and moisturized at the same time.

