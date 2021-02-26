Returning to the Workplace: Simple Tips for Staying Healthy and Safe

For the past year, many of us have been working remotely to reduce the spread of COVID-19. With COVID-19 numbers gradually declining, some employers are opening their offices again for socially distanced work. If you’re heading back to the office yourself, you may be unsure of the proper precautions you can take to help keep yourself and others safe. Here are a few tips you can use to help keep yourself safe, secure, and healthy when returning to the workplace.

Telecommute as much as possible

According to a study, up to 82% of telecommuters reported lower stress levels compared to those who work in an office. This statistic has most likely climbed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been negatively impacting the mental health of many Americans.

According to St. Peter’s Health, chronic stress during the pandemic has led to emotional exhaustion and burnout for nearly everyone. Workplaces that require frequent contact with other people may increase your stress levels even more. If your job gives you the ability to partially telecommute, make sure to do so as much as possible to limit your contact with other people and to keep stress under control.

Keep your distance

COVID-19 is largely transmitted from person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets similar to the flu. While you don’t need to worry about the virus passing through air vents or your work’s HVAC heat exchanger, close contact with other people can put you in close contact with the virus via their breath. Make sure to keep your distance as much as possible in the workplace and to avoid large groups. Wear your mask properly and make sure not to touch your face.

Avoid frequently-touched surfaces

While person-to-person transmission is the primary cause of COVID-19 transmission, it’s still a good idea to be aware of the most commonly touched surfaces. This includes places like doorknobs, microwaves, coffee areas, and especially elevator buttons. Never touch your face while you’re wearing your mask. If you need to, thoroughly wash your hands first and thoroughly wash your hands after.

Map your potential exposure

While some apps haven’t fared well on app stores, the CombatCOVID app has been helping to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases in South Florida. The app works by informing Floridians about whether they’ve come into contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they’ve been to a place where a contagious person has been. Taking precautions by getting tested and quarantining after you may have been in contact with a contagious person can help to keep both yourself and others safe.

It can be nerve-wracking to return to the workplace during COVID-19. By taking the precautions above and being careful to limit your interactions with others, you can feel a little bit safer in the workplace.