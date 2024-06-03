Restaurants Are Killing ‘Tacky’ QR Codes And Customers Are Thrilled

BY MEGAN SCHALTEGGER

Throughout the pandemic, it made sense to swap out paper menus for a safer, health-friendly alternative, like QR codes. However, restaurants—and their customers—are ready to ditch the “tacky” technology.

According to The Wall Street Journal, and more specifically a survey conducted by market research firm Technomic, QR codes actually discourage patrons from dining at an establishment altogether. Just two years ago, Technomic reported that 88 percent of customers prefer paper menus at sit-down restaurants.

“In the restaurant industry, the QR code menu is seen as a little bit tacky,” the director of operations for Zuma, Teddie King, told The Journal. Meanwhile, software trainer Oz du Soleil added that “it’s like self-checkout or putting your own IKEA stuff together.” So, um, not a good idea.

Many restaurants are reportedly removing their QR codes. The COO of New York’s John Fraser Restaurants said that the QR codes “were starting to alienate people,” while Japanese restaurant Nami Nori has similarly ditched the technology.

It’s no secret that many patrons hate them. In fact, there’s an entire Reddit thread dedicated to bashing QR codes. Several adversaries called them “annoying” and a “pain.”

