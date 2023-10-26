Report: At least 16 dead in Lewiston mass shootings, person of interest sought (LIVE TV)

LIVE TV Coverage

WGME: https://wgme.com/watch

WMTW: https://www.wmtw.com/nowcast#

NewsCenter: https://www.newscentermaine.com/watch

Fox 23: https://fox23maine.com/watch

AP Information:

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A man shot and killed at least 16 people at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday and then fled into the night, sparking a massive search by hundreds of officers while frightened residents stayed locked in their homes.

A police bulletin identified Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in the attack that sent panicked bowlers scrambling behind pins when shots rang out around 7 p.m. Card was described as a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

The document, circulated to law enforcement officials, said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023. It did not provide details about his treatment or condition but said Card had reported “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” the military base. A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service.

