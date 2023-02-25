Regular Laxative Use Linked To Increased Dementia Risk

By Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Alexandra Sanfins, Ph.D.

Around 20% of the general population, 40% of community-dwelling older adults, and 70% of nursing home residents live with constipation.

In the United Kingdom, around 85% of people with constipation are treated with laxatives. As laxatives are available over the counter, laxative abuse is common in middle-aged and older adults.

Studies show that laxative use can influence gut microbiota composition and induce long-term changes in the immune response. Research also shows that these changes may increase the production of toxins linked to inflammation, neural damage, and amyloid deposition- a biomarker for dementia.

Further investigation of how using laxatives and other agents that disrupt the microbiome may affect dementia could lead to improved treatment and prevention strategies.

Recently, researchers analyzed healthcare data to see whether laxative use is linked with dementia onset. They found that regular use of laxatives is linked to a higher risk of all-cause dementia.

“This study reports individuals with more laxative use have an increased likelihood of developing dementia relative to those with less laxative use,” Russell Swerdlow, neurologist, and co-director of KU Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

“It is interesting that people with at least one dementia-associated illness, Parkinson’s disease, experience constipation at a higher frequency than those without Parkinson’s disease,” he pointed out.

“[P]erhaps there are those who will now want to study how laxatives may cause dementia, although at least on a superficial level, it would seem to make more sense to study how the biology that underlies dementia may impact the gastrointestinal tract,” he added.

The study was published in Neurology.