Refrigerator upgrade for Air Force One to cost $24 million (Video)

Updated May 22, 2024
AirForceTimes: A $24 million dollar order of two refrigerators produced by Boeing and intended for operation on Air Force One was canceled by the Air Force and the White House Military Office.
The cancellation was announced on Monday in a statement by Rep. Joe Courtney, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, according to CNN. The cancellation was later confirmed by an Air Force spokesperson.
(January 27, 2018)
Air Force One is getting new refrigerators, leaving the taxpayers to foot the almost $24 million dollar bill for the new fixtures. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita
Two outdated refrigerators being replaced on Air Force One will reportedly cost about $24 million.
The coolers on the presidential aircraft need to have the capacity to store 3,000 meals onboard, and two out of the five are in need of replacement, according to Defense One.
The refrigerators have been on the plane since 1990, when Boeing first gave the Air Force the customized aircraft. Boeing was awarded a $23.7 million contract to replace the refrigerators, according to Defense One.
Richard Aboulafia, vice president of analysis at the Teal Group consulting firm, told Defense One that the Air Force One-specific requirements, which differ from those on commercial and business aircrafts, can result in high costs for equipment like refrigerators.
“It’s not a contractor issue, it is a requirements issue,” he said. “It’s not getting people rich.”
