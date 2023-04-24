Red Meat And Refined Carbs Linked To 70% Of Type 2 Diabetes Cases Globally

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Jill Seladi-Schulman, Ph.D.

In 2018, 70.3% of the world’s 14.1 million new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes (T2D) were attributable to 11 dietary factors, according to a new study.

Type 2 diabetes is a disease in which the body becomes unable to regulate blood sugar levels due to an inability to use the insulin it produces. Without management, type 2 diabetes can lead to cardiovascular issues, nerve damage, kidney failure, and other undesirable outcomes.

Three dietary factors, in particular, stood out as being the greatest drivers of new cases of type 2 diabetes globally: insufficient amounts of whole grains and over-consumption of refined grains and wheat and processed meats.

Of all the new cases caused by nutrition issues, a deficit in whole grains accounted for 26.1%, too many refined grains and wheat 24.6%, and processed meat intake 20.3%. Overall, poor carbohydrate quality stands out as the leading factor in the development of type 2 diabetes.

Global data from 2017 found that roughly 462 million people worldwide had type 2 diabetes. It is estimated that by 2030, that number will rise to over 540 million people with the disease.

In general, the study determined that diet was a more significant factor in type 2 diabetes in men.

Researchers at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Medford, MA, conducted the study. The findings appear in Nature Medicine.