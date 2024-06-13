Recharge and Reconnect: The Benefits of Out-of-Office Time for Employee Health

As the work week continues, it can be easy to get lost in your responsibilities and forget the power of a good break. Stepping away from the desk isn’t just a nice reprieve; it’s necessary to keep minds sharp and spirits high.

“Disconnecting from daily tasks can give employees a chance to reset, improving creativity and focus upon their return,” explained Justin Soleimani, Co-Founder of Tumble.

This article covers the undeniable benefits of out-of-office time for employee health. Discover how downtime can ramp up productivity and rejuvenate any team.

What Are the Consequences of Overlooking Employee Downtime?

Overlooking the need for employee downtime might seem like a minor oversight, but it has significant repercussions. When employees constantly work without adequate breaks, their productivity and morale can wane. Offering time to step back is essential to recharge and return to work with renewed enthusiasm and a fresh perspective.

“By creating healthier employees, organizations give them the capacity and motivation to go above and beyond, which can significantly impact revenue and growth,” stated Cody Candee, Founder and CEO of Bounce.

Ignoring the need for breaks can ultimately undermine any business. Employees denied downtime tend to experience burnout, contributing less to their teams and creating a ripple effect that can stifle a company’s overall innovation and output.

What Are the Effects of Employee Burnout?

Burnout extends beyond individual struggles, affecting entire teams and the company at large. Extended periods of stress without adequate rest can lead to decreased engagement and lower job satisfaction, impacting client relationships and project outcomes. It creates an environment where people feel less connected to their work and each other.

“Burnout is affecting both leaders and employees — and contributing to a talent shortage that’s challenging and costly to navigate. When an employee comes to you saying they’re burned out, you need to be prepared to deal with it,” said Noémie Le Pertel, CEO of the Institute for Global Flourishing.

While addressing burnout may seem daunting, it is a smart move if a company hopes to sustain a healthy work environment. It is also a powerful method of showing employees that their well-being is genuinely important.

Why Is Downtime Important for Employee Health?

Since the absence of downtime can lead to employee burnout, it should come as no surprise that there are numerous positive impacts of stepping away from the office.

“Time away from the office brings a wide range of benefits to a business, starting with employees and affecting the organization as a whole,” described Greg Hannley, Founder and CEO of Soba Texas.

Below, discover a rundown of the critical advantages that out-of-office time offers employees.

Mental Refreshment

Taking a step back to breathe gives employees a much-needed break and sharpens their mental faculties. A little distance can help clear the mind, allowing for enhanced focus and a fresh approach to problem-solving when they return.

“A relaxed mind is more likely to generate innovative ideas and see solutions where they might have missed them before,” noted Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv, a company known for their women’s vitamins.

Encouraging teams to switch off during their breaks can lead to better mental health and increased job satisfaction. Breaks can involve enjoying nature, pursuing a favorite pastime, or simply appreciating a calm day at home.

Boosts Productivity

Sometimes, the best way to get more done is to take a break. It may sound counterintuitive, but out-of-office time can help ramp up productivity. Employees return not just rested but reenergized and ready to tackle their tasks with renewed focus and efficiency.

“Rest leads to greater task completion in less amount of time, proving time off brings both mental and practical benefits,” discussed Jonathan Zacharias, Founder of GR0.

Leaders can foster this productivity by encouraging a work environment that respects personal time. Emphasizing the importance of rest — not just as a perk but as a standard for maintaining work quality — can make a big difference in overall productivity.

Physical Well-Being

Allowing employees time off to step away from their desks lets them stretch their legs and take care of their bodies. Between going to the gym, taking a yoga class, or enjoying a long walk, these activities shake off the stiffness of sitting all day.

“Everyone comes back feeling better, which helps them handle the demands of their job with greater physical ease,” pointed out Shaunak Amin, CEO and Co-Founder of Stadium.

A simple way to promote physical well-being is by encouraging breaks that involve movement. Consider flexible working arrangements that allow for midday workouts or fitness challenges that make staying active fun. When people feel good physically, they can bring their best selves to work.

Enhanced Engagement

When employees have a chance to unwind and step away from their workstations, they come back with a spark. This downtime can plug them back into their roles with more focus and a keen interest in their projects.

“Out-of-office time is like recharging your phone. Everything runs smoother and faster when the battery is full,” explained Andrew Meyer, CEO of Arbor.

One way to keep up this engagement is by supporting work-life balance. Encourage teams to pursue passions outside of the office and watch as they bring that same energy back to their desks. This shows that the company cares about the work and also about their employees as individuals.

Stronger Team Dynamics

Taking breaks together can do wonders for team spirit. It is a chance to see each other in a different light and bond over shared experiences outside of the typical work context. Breaks can lead to better communication and smoother collaboration back at the office.

“Getting to know each other outside of work helps build a trust that’s invaluable when a team heads back to the office,” said George Fraguio, Vice President of Bridge Lending at Vaster.

To keep team dynamics strong, try organizing regular outings or even informal coffee meet-ups. It will help everyone feel more connected and ready to support each other in the workplace. Retention and Loyalty

Employees tend to stick around longer when they feel valued and cared for. When a company shows that it respects and encourages downtime, it sends a powerful message: We value your well-being as much as your contributions. It can be a big factor in an employee’s decision to stay with a company.

“Loyalty grows in environments where the well-being of employees is a genuine priority that is meaningfully encouraged,” commented Bob Craycraft, CEO of Cadence Petroleum.

Keeping top talent can be as simple as acknowledging their hard work and making sure they have the time they need to rejuvenate. Celebrate their achievements and offer flexible schedules when possible. When employees see that their life outside of work is respected, companies will find that employees’ commitment to their jobs deepens.

How Can You Tell When Your Team Needs a Break?

While the benefits of time away from the office are clear, recognizing when a team needs a break might not be. How can a manager tell if their employees are hitting a wall? It often starts with noticeable dips in energy, enthusiasm, or productivity. There might be more frustration than usual, or maybe deadlines are starting to slip.

“If someone starts to pull back from team interactions or their productivity slows down, it’s a clear signal they might need some downtime,” shared Sam Emara, CEO of Foxy AI.

When you start to notice these signs, follow these simple steps:

Address the Need for a Break

Initiate a conversation with the affected employees to discuss their feelings and workload. This should be a supportive dialogue aimed at understanding their struggles, not a critique of their performance.

Evaluate Workload and Priorities

Take a closer look at the employee’s current projects and responsibilities. Assess whether their workload is manageable or if some tasks need to be reassigned or deadlines adjusted. It is essential to make sure that the workload is balanced and realistic.

Encourage Time Off

And finally, advocate for meaningful time off, not just a break from the office where work continues at home. Encourage them to disconnect completely, ensuring they understand this time is for them to recharge without worrying about work.

Take a Break

Embracing the full spectrum of out-of-office benefits leads to a healthier, more productive team. The evidence is clear: Regular breaks can provide the mind with a much-needed refresh while also maintaining enthusiasm and creativity across all levels of the workplace.

“There’s a reason why your company gives you vacation time. It makes you more productive, lowers stress, and improves mental health,” stated Dr. Chris Mullen from The Workforce Institute.

As the tasks pile up, don’t forget the importance of stepping back. Encouraging teams to take full advantage of their time off is essential for sustaining a dynamic and successful work environment.