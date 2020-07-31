Raspberry Ketone Is Used In The Cosmetic Industry For Shampoos, Lotions, Creams And Perfumes.

National Raspberry Cake Day is jubilantly feasted each year on July 31st. Therefore, today is the day to enjoy raspberry cake. Because it is a cool and refreshing dessert. And, is indeed a summertime favorite around the United States.
- Raspberries are the edible fruit of the plant that belongs to the genus Rubus of the rose family.
- An individual raspberry is made up of about 100 drupelets.
- One raspberry bush can yield several hundred berries a year.
- A single raspberry has a hollow core once it is removed from the receptacle.
- Raspberries are a rich source of vitamin C, manganese, and dietary fiber.
- Raspberries contain vitamin B1, vitamin B3, folic acid, magnesium, copper, and iron.
- The word “raspberry” seems to come from the Old French raspise, a term meaning “sweet rose-colored wine”.
- Raspberries are a type of fruit known as an aggregate fruit. Aggregate fruits have flowers with multiple ovaries and each ovary produces druplets around a core formed by the flower. Each druplet could actually be considered a separate fruit.
- There are over 200 different known species of raspberries but only 2 species are grown on a large scale.
- The term “raspberry” for a flapping noise made with the tongue and mouth seems to have originated in the Cockney dialect of England. The sound was originally called a raspberry tart, and was later shortened to raspberry.
- The people of Troy, in modern-day Turkey, were the first to note an appreciation of the raspberry fruit.
- 4 A.D. saw the first writings on the cultivation of raspberries.
- Each raspberry is made up of around 100 individual tiny fruits, called drupelets, filled with one seed. They’re arranged in the shape of a helmet around a centrally positioned small stem.
- Phytonutrients from raspberries can be an effective treatment for high blood pressure and inflammation of the joints. They’re also beneficial for the normal functioning of the liver.
- Raspberry ketone, a compound isolated from the raspberry has application in the cosmetic industry for the production of shampoos, lotions, creams and perfumes.
- Russia is the biggest raspberry manufacturer in the world. It produces about 125,000 tons of raspberries per year.
- The saying “You can’t have you cake and eat it”(originally “eat your cake and have it”) is first seen in print in 1562 in John Heywood’s ‘Proverbs and Epigrams.’
- The proverb ‘a piece of cake’ was not coined until the 20th century.
