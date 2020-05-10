Home Weather Rainy Sunday For Florida Moms

Rainy Sunday For Florida Moms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

South Florida will be rainy and cloudy on Mothers Day as tropical moisture moves in (and brings an early start to the rainy season).  Look for some afternoon storms.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are likely.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Some showers will linger on Monday.  The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds, while skies will be mostly cloudy in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun, a few clouds at times on a brisk breeze, and some east coast showers at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Look for more clouds and showers on the breeze for Wednesday.  The Gulf coast will also see periods of sun.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

