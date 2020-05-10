Rainy Sunday For Florida Moms

South Florida will be rainy and cloudy on Mothers Day as tropical moisture moves in (and brings an early start to the rainy season). Look for some afternoon storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding are likely. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Some showers will linger on Monday. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds, while skies will be mostly cloudy in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun, a few clouds at times on a brisk breeze, and some east coast showers at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Look for more clouds and showers on the breeze for Wednesday. The Gulf coast will also see periods of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid 80s.