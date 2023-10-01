Rainy Start to October, Philippe and Rina Tangle in the Tropics

Sunday features clouds and showers in the morning, followed by periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Minor coastal flooding is likely near high tides along the Atlantic coast and in the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. The East Coast metro area will see morning showers and plenty of storms in the afternoon and evening, while the Gulf Coast will see periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but some clouds and storms will pop up in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with some morning storms and afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be off to a sunny start, with a few storms in spots in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, we’re watching Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina as they tangle to the east of the Leeward Islands. Our “twin” tropical storms are close enough to interact (a rare event, especially in the tropical Atlantic), and it appears Philippe will survive this mashup. Philippe is forecast to linger east of the islands a couple more days before turning to the north and strengthening into a hurricane by midweek. Rina, however, is forecast to weaken into a remnant low on Monday and dissipate by Tuesday. Both Philippe and Rina are forecast to remain far from land.