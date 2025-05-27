Rainy Season Showers and Storms

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies with mainly afternoon showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will see a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers at times. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees near the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms to the mainland. Look for mostly sunny skies and a few showers in the Keys. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning on the mainland. Then look for plenty of showers in the afternoon. The Keys will see mostly sunny skies and some showers in spots. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Friday will be mostly sunny in the morning on the mainland, but showers and storms will develop by the midafternoon. The Keys will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.



