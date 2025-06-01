Rainy Days — and Hurricane Season — Ahead

Sunday features some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms as the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins. Look for morning storms and afternoon showers in western portions of South Florida, while early showers will give way to afternoon storms in the eastern portions — and storms will be around throughout the region during the evening. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Collier County beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday will bring clouds, showers, and storms to the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will be cloudy with plenty of showers. Heavy rain is possible, and some areas could see localized flooding. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature morning showers and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers. Look for a mix of clouds, showers, and storms in the Keys. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see clouds, morning showers, and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be mostly sunny with some early storms, followed by plenty of afternoon showers. The Keys will see a mix of clouds and showers. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. The mainland will also see a few storms at times. Highs on Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will top out near the 90 degree mark.



