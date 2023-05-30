Rainy Days Ahead

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds during the morning, but a few storms are also possible in the east coast metro area. Some storms will develop along the Gulf coast in the afternoon, while the east coast metro area will see plenty of afternoon showers. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys but in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will begin a stretch of rainy weather. Look for some storms in the morning in the western portion of South Florida, followed by lots of showers in the afternoon that will last through the overnight hours. The eastern part of our area will see periods of showers throughout the day and into the night. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring plenty of clouds and showers around South Florida, and heavy rain is possible at times. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature clouds and showers again in the east coast metro area. Localized flooding is possible in spots. The Gulf coast and the Keys will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, periods of showers, and some storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.