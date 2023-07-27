Home Weather Rain Returns, Flood Watch for East Coast. Watching The Tropics

Rain Returns, Flood Watch for East Coast. Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Thanks to tropical moisture, Thursday features many showers and storms throughout the day and through the evening.  Heavy rain is likely in spots, and a flood watch is in effect until at least Thursday evening in the east coast metro area.  Some sun will be around, but the extreme heat will take a break.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few Gulf Coast locations could reach the mid-90s.

Friday will bring more clouds than sun and additional rain.  Look for plenty of showers in the east coast metro area and some morning showers with afternoon storms along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Sunday will see plenty of hot sun with periods of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with lots of showers and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the only feature that could develop right now is that low in the eastern Atlantic.  The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of becoming a depression during the next several days.  But since it’s moving west-northwest to northwestward, we’ll keep an eye on it.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

