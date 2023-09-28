Rain Hangs Around Here, Still Watching the Tropics

Thursday features clouds and morning showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a stormy morning. Storms are in the forecast for all of South Florida during the afternoon, and then showers will move in during the nighttime hours. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Minor flooding near high tides is possible at the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring morning showers, afternoon storms, and evening showers to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, morning showers, and afternoon and evening storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms again. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with passing showers in the morning, periods of storms in the afternoon, and some evening showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is holding its own against wind shear and continuing to move westward. While Philippe is forecast to weaken and become a remnant low on Sunday, it could bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico in a couple of days.

Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming our next depression or tropical storm in a day or so. (The next name on the list is Rina.) This system continues moving to the west-northwest, generally along the same track as Philippe.