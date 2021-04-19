Rain And Clouds Return To Florida Today

Monday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze. Showers will be around in the nighttime hours as well. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of showers throughout the day, along with some afternoon storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be cloudy with plenty of showers and some afternoon storms. A gusty breeze will develop near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun around South Florida. Look for some showers on a brisk and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.