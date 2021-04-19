Home Weather Rain And Clouds Return To Florida Today

Rain And Clouds Return To Florida Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze. Showers will be around in the nighttime hours as well.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of showers throughout the day, along with some afternoon storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be cloudy with plenty of showers and some afternoon storms.  A gusty breeze will develop near the Atlantic coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun around South Florida.  Look for some showers on a brisk and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, April 19, 2021

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR