Rain And Clouds For Florida Wednesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Rain and clouds are in the forecast for South Florida on Wednesday as a front moves in.  Breezy conditions will prevail, but skies will clear during the afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and dry conditions.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another sunny and dry day.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.

Saturday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Look for good sun and clouds at times on Sunday.  Highs on Sunday will range from the low 80s near the east coast to the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

