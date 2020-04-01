Rain And Clouds For Florida Wednesday

Rain and clouds are in the forecast for South Florida on Wednesday as a front moves in. Breezy conditions will prevail, but skies will clear during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and dry conditions. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another sunny and dry day. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.

Saturday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Look for good sun and clouds at times on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will range from the low 80s near the east coast to the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.