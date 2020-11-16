Purchasing Shrink Wraps From A Shrink Wrap Distributor

Shrink wraps are polymer materials used to “wrap” or package items. They comprise a film layer that contracts when there is an application of heat using a heat gun, heat tunnel, or any other heat-generating appliance. Once applied, the wrap shrinks tightly around the finished products, which creates a clear, durable protective barricade around such items. There is a scientific explanation for this process, which stems from the material’s molecular behavior.

This plastic film has unaligned, intertwined molecules that straighten and become aligned under heat. In other words, the molecular pattern restructures to take on the shape of its contents. These molecules retain their structure and position at a cool state until heat is applied again to revert the material to its initial form.

Shrink wraps come in various clarities, thicknesses, strengths, and shrink ratios. They can wrap a product solely or combine with other materials to provide an additional layer of protection. Over time, different fabrication options have centered on toughness, optics, seal, force, temperature, slip, and memory.

Benefits and Cost of Shrink Wraps

Shrink wraps come with several merits that make them a top choice wrapping items. They are transparent, rigid, strong, flexible, and recyclable. Below are some of the benefits of these materials:

Presentation

Shrink wraps provide the perfect material for packaging items like toys, soaps, books, baskets, frozen foods, and more. The material property reduces moisture-vapor transmission (MVTR) and fog, offering the product a clear view. With a glossy shine, the shrink wrap will have enhanced aesthetics, thereby improving the item’s visual appeal. It is also feasible to print this polymer in various color options and styles.

Protection

Shrink wraps are durable, offering protection and preservation to raw and finished goods. They wrap well around sharp edges, preventing puncture and tear. As such, the product can retain its integrity during packaging and delivery. The polyolefin film reduces or eliminates product tampering, making it ideal for wrapping sizeable and voluminous items while preserving shelf life.

Saves Cost

Shrink wraps are ideal alternatives to corrugated packaging. Most items can fit in this film material without custom corrugated trays, thereby reducing packaging costs.

Sustainability

Shrink wraps provide sustainability as they are recyclable, essential for Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) businesses. This material does not emit hazardous vapors when heated, unlike Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC).

Purchasing Shrink Wraps from a Reliable Distributor

Business owners and consumers can purchase shrink wraps from various online and on-site outlets. Some common eCommerce websites that offer this product on sale include Alibaba and Amazon. The shrink-wraps come in multiple colors, styling, and printing options.

Shrink Wrap Manufacturers

Shrink wrap manufacturers exclude the middleman, making it possible to purchase the polymer material at a wholesale price, thereby saving money. Purchasing shrink-wraps from a direct source guarantees high-quality wrapping products. It is ideal to buy this item from a trusted and reliable brand. However, not all manufacturers sell directly to end-users.

Packaging Distributors

Another option for customers who intend to purchase shrink wraps is to go through a trusted packaging distributor. These vendors provide different wrap options to meet various applications and preferences, including brands, types, sizes, and gauges. A packaging distributor has a network of shrink wrap manufacturers on the dial to help customers select the right wrapping material for their products. These individuals are not restricted to one brand.

Retail Department Stores

Customers who intend to purchase shrink wraps from an on-site shrink wrap vendor can consider retail department stores. The benefit this option provides is that individuals can see and feel the film rolls before making any purchase. It creates the ideal opportunity to inspect any material of choice first-hand, compared to other distribution channels. Some brick and mortar retail department stores include Walmart, Lowes and Home Depot, and Bubble & Stretch Wrap.

Online Vendors

With eCommerce shrink wrap vendors, there is a wide variety of shrink wraps to select from. It is easy to locate these products in the catalog section and browse through them to choose the right wrapping item. Once done, add to cart and complete the order. Most online vendors provide same-day delivery on any order amount. It is not uncommon to find shrink wrap manufacturers and distributors selling their products to customers through their online stores.

Amazon is an ideal online vendor that provides shrink wrap buyers with a fantastic customer experience. However, it is worth knowing that not all vendors have the same lead times, product options, or information.