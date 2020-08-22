Protecting Your Florida Home From Water Damage

Millions of people call South Florida’s coast home for good reason. The beautiful landscape and weather provide an ideal lifestyle for those who love the outdoors. That being said, the same environment that attracts residents and visitors can be unforgiving on homes and commercial buildings.

High humidity, intense thunderstorms, hurricanes, and salty air all make maintaining a home a challenge. One of the most damaging, costly, and common threats to homes in South Florida is water damage. While it’s impossible to completely protect against water damage, you can take some simple and low-cost precautions that will help lessen the risk.

The most common sources of water damage that affect homes in South Florida and throughout the state are the following:

Roofs – Extreme weather events, intense sun, and heavy rain can take a toll on your roof. That is why it’s prudent to have your roof inspected at least once a year. A yearly inspection will help identify cracks and other damage before it becomes a larger issue. Water can find its way through even the smallest cracks in your roof.