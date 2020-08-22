Protecting Your Florida Home From Water Damage

Millions of people call South Florida’s coast home for good reason. The beautiful landscape and weather provide an ideal lifestyle for those who love the outdoors. That being said, the same environment that attracts residents and visitors can be unforgiving on homes and commercial buildings.
High humidity, intense thunderstorms, hurricanes, and salty air all make maintaining a home a challenge. One of the most damaging, costly, and common threats to homes in South Florida is water damage. While it’s impossible to completely protect against water damage, you can take some simple and low-cost precautions that will help lessen the risk.
The most common sources of water damage that affect homes in South Florida and throughout the state are the following:
- Roofs – Extreme weather events, intense sun, and heavy rain can take a toll on your roof. That is why it’s prudent to have your roof inspected at least once a year. A yearly inspection will help identify cracks and other damage before it becomes a larger issue. Water can find its way through even the smallest cracks in your roof.
- AC Units – Water intrusion in AC systems in Florida is a major issue. The heat and humidity keep AC units working year-round to remove and drain moisture from homes. High moisture content can cause mildew growth in the AC drain line causing it to clog. When the line clogs water will begin to overflow, leaking water inside your home. AC systems need regular maintenance to ensure that they are working properly. You should have your AC inspected once a year to prevent expensive water damage to your home.
- Crawl spaces – While most homes in Florida do not have basements, many do have shallow crawl spaces. Hurricanes, tropical storms, and heavy rainstorms can cause flooding of your home’s crawl space causing mold growth and damage to your home. Homeowners should have their foundation inspected cracks and have their crawl space waterproofed. This includes waterproof insulation, dehumidifiers, sealants, drainage mats, and sump pumps.
- Appliances – Due to the salty air of coastal areas, metals corrode more quickly than in other areas, which decreases the lifespan of appliances. Malfunctioning dishwashers, water heaters, and washing machines are appliances that can leak a small amount of water during every use. Often the water will leak underneath appliances and is hidden from view. This not only causes damage to the floors and walls but also can lead to mold growth. If you notice mold, hire a Florida mold inspection company to further investigate the issue.
- Clogged drains – Clogged drains can cause major water damage to a home and can even lead to a sewage backup. If you notice that any of your drains have an unpleasant odor, take a long time to drain or hear a gurgling sound coming from your drain, it’s a sign that it’s clogged. Some properties also have outdoor storm drains, which can become clogged with leaves and debris, which will lead to flooding around the foundation of your house. If you notice any signs of clogged drains in your home or suspect your outdoor storm drain may be dirty, call a local plumbing company to inspect and clean your plumbing lines.