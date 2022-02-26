Progressive vs. Geico: What You Need to Know

Pretty much everyone has heard of Progressive and Geico, two of the biggest names in car insurance. But which one is better for you? Let’s break down each company’s pros so you can make an informed decision.

Geico vs. Progressive

Geico and Progressive are two of the most popular insurance companies around. Geico was established in 1936, while Progressive came one year later. Both are available in 50 states. According to Progressive and Geico insurance reviews, the two companies have excellent reputations for low rates and superb customer service. Their A+ ratings on the Better Business Review prove that they care about the needs of their customers.

Progressive Pros

Progressive is a major insurance provider with an extensive network of agents and customer service representatives like Geico. In 2020, the insurance company wrote more than $32 billion in auto insurance premiums, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Progressive is the third-largest auto insurance provider in the United States, with a 13.3 percent market share. It also has other advantages that make it a practical choice for anyone looking for an auto insurance provider.

Offers Discounts

Progressive insurance reviews laud the company for offering discounts to customers with good driving records, adding that not all are as generous as Progressive. The company provides discounts for several policies or cars, continuous insurance, teen drivers, good students, students, homeowners and more.

Snapshot Program

If you’re looking for the best possible insurance deal, Progressive offers its Snapshot program. It uses your driving data to determine how likely you are to get in an accident and what rate you should get. The Snapshot program can lower your rates if you’re a safe driver and increase it if you aren’t. If you’ve been with Progressive for a while, this is a great way to save money on your car insurance policy.

Coverage Choices

Progressive has standard coverage choices that include liability car insurance, comprehensive insurance, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, to name a few. If you need more coverage, Progressive has many choices to choose from. Whether you want personal injury protection, car rental insurance, or towing and labor coverage, they’re available.

Geico Pros

Geico is a popular auto insurance provider. It offers a wide range of coverage choices and extras as the second-largest automobile insurer in the United States. Here are some of the pros of going with Geico.

Extensive Network

Geico has an extensive network of agents and customer service representatives. Someone will answer the phone if you have a question or issue. Since it’s so easy to get in touch with a representative, Geico is perfect for people who want quick answers about their insurance policy.

Many Options Available

One of Geico’s most significant advantages is its wide selection of car insurance plan choices. You can also customize your plan according to your needs and budget by choosing certain payment plans or adding extra coverage. Geico has standard coverage choices that include liability car insurance, comprehensive insurance, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, to mention a few.

Add-ons Available

If you want extra protection for your vehicle, Geico has many extras to choose from. These include emergency roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and more. If you need any extra perks or safety features with your car insurance policy, Geico can accommodate.

Geico vs. Progressive: Which One Is for You?

If you’re looking for a good and reliable car insurance policy, two companies will be at the top of your list: Geico and Progressive. These two offer similar services in many ways. This includes discounts, customer service, and coverage choices. While they have similarities, it’s essential to look at their differences. This way, you can decide which policy is best for you.

The Takeaway: Decide Which Policy Is Right for You

Both Geico and Progressive are major auto insurance providers. They each have an extensive network of agents and customer service representatives. Both companies have similar coverage choices, discounts, and extras you can have. To find out which one is best for you, compare both programs and determine which one meets your specific needs.