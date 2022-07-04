Professional Car Photography Becomes A Trend in Florida

Car photographers across the U.S. might just be looking to find their route to Florida, considering the increasing popularity of the profession. The phenomenon can be largely attributed to more dealerships in different parts of Florida as well as surrounding areas looking for ways of promoting their brand, leading to the increasing demand for professional car photographers, with salaries going as high as $85,000 depending on different factors.

Photography has evolved over the years thanks to technological advancements, with a plethora of tools and state-of-the-art equipment emerging to ease the profession and enable photographers to get the best possible shots.

According to a report published by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global photographic services market is expected to grow from $32.92 billion in 2020 to $44.07 billion in 2025, as demand increases from different quarters. Car photography seems to have been bitten by the bug, with the United States and Florida practically leading the way as the demand for auto photographers increased significantly in recent times.

ZipRecruiter revealed that the average annual pay for a Car Photographer in the United States is $40,368, ranging from between $85,000 to $17,000, based on skill level, location, and years of experience. Car photographers have the expertise to take pictures of vehicles for use in marketing and promotional materials, shooting photos of high-profile cars at racing events, or photograph popular vehicles for a car magazine.

Car dealership photography has also become a trend as expected, requiring professionals to take images of vehicles to support online sales efforts. It often involves taking pictures of new inventory, selecting which photographs to use online, editing, and participating in other works for the dealership as needed.

Love working outdoors and photographing cars? The increasing popularity of car photography can also be attributed to the perks that come with the job. In addition to the relatively handsome pay, photographers also get to drive various cars, including luxury cars and sports cars.

A good number of companies have emerged to help interested persons pursue a career in auto photography. Auto Image Services, a leading dealership photo company in Florida, boasts of a talented team looking for new photographers to train and help address the needs of dealerships demanding car photographers.