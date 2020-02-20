Products That’ll Make Your Car So Much Better

Cars have taken a huge leap over the years in terms of mileage, technology, and efficiency. However, what people haven’t noticed is that there has been an even greater leap that has added to the smoothness in riding a car. There have been tons of interesting yet simple products/gadgets that have certainly made your car rides more convenient and smoother.

Crimestopper RS4-G5

Going from the review, this is simply the best remote car starter out there in the market. It has a 1-Way Keyless Entry & Remote Start System with a brushed metal 5-Button transmitter.

Very few remote car starters have the ability to keep the vehicle firing for all engines, and Crimestoppers is the one you can rely on for that. It has the special feature of two-way communication wherein the car signals back to your remote that the vehicle has started and you are good to go.

Fobo Tire Plus System

It is a known fact that when tires are properly inflated, the efficiency of the fuel as well as the utility of the tire increases. Fobo tire plus system uses Bluetooth gauges, which sends information directly to users’ smartphones and warns the user about where the tire pressure is getting low. The process of installation is quite easy and straightforward, and any difficulty in installation can be assisted with the help of the inbuilt tutorial in the app.

Anker Quick Charge 3.0 USB Car Charger

Smartphones have become a big chapter in our lives that is not coming to an end in the near or far future. People are running out of time to get their phones charged, and Anker has come up with the best solution.

Its Quick Charge 3.0 USB Car Charger lets you charge your phone while you drive and has the ability to charge it to a cent percent within thirty-five minutes. It’s the best way to charge your phone when you are driving, and your smartphone is going to be lying idle without any use. The quality of the product is amazing and has an eighteen-month warranty to support the quality.

Cooluli Mini Fridge Electric Cooler

Long drives can make your food go cold, or your drink loses its cool. This revolutionary idea is the solution to preserving our picnic food, including long drives. This mini fridge has the ability to keep your food or drink hot or cold as per the way you want.

It comes with enough space to store six cans at one go. The fridge is small enough to be kept inside the car comfortably and large enough to store at least one meal of the day.

These are just a few of the many gadgets that can be used to make your car ride a smooth sail. There are many more gadgets that can actually help you to make your car a mini home for you. Make sure you have these gadgets with you the next time you take your car out for a spin.